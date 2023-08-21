This week:
Air Quality Alert from now until noon Wednesday for Benton-Columbia-Franklin-Kittitas-Klickitat-Walla Walla-Yakima Counties: Hazy skies from smoke pouring into eastern Washington from local and Canadian wildfires will impact air quality for much of the morning.
Air Quality Alert for Morrow & Umatilla Counties until 5 p.m. Tuesday: Same smoke will impact much of northern Oregon as southerly gusts will pull wildfire smoke from central and south-central Oregon into the area before a round of showers comes through to wash the skies out.
Flash Flood Watch for Morrow, Umatilla, Union, and Wallowa Counties from Monday afternoon to Tuesday evening: Expecting 1.5 - 2.5” of rainfall through Tuesday evening with some places locally seeing more than that. The dry conditions will make it difficult to absorb all the rain that falls at once and there could be significant runoff that fills smaller bodies of water like streams, canals and rivers to minor flood stage.
Monday will be interesting as we start with incredibly thick smoke causing hazardous air quality from Heppner and Walla Walla to Mt. Adams and all the way up into Canada through the rest of central Washington. Air quality is hazardous because of the thick smoke blanketing the PNW so please limit your time outside, consider wearing a mask to prevent breathing in the particulates in the smoke, and check on elderly in young as the smoke can aggravate or cause irritation and serious health issues.
Showers and a possible thunderstorm or two will move north as Hilary continues to decrease into a remnant low moving through northern Nevada and along the Oregon/Idaho border. Tuesday will have a mix of cloudy, hazy skies with stray showers and a possible thunderstorm or in northeast Oregon with similar daytime highs right around the upper 70s and a few low 80s. Wednesday will be a few degrees warmer with cleaner air and more sunshine. Thursday we warm up to the mid and upper 80s with another sunny day before clouds move into the region Friday afternoon to bring a second round of showers through the weekend.
This Weekend:
Temps will sit in the upper 80s and maybe the low 90s, but it will be partly cloudy, a little breezy with a chance of showers through Sunday evening. Should be much cleaner air quality this weekend than the one that just finished.
Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/51-54
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 86-89/56-59
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 81-84/58-61
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/55-58
Yakima: 78-81/55-58
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 77-80/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 74-77/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 66-69/43-47
Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/51-54
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 86-89/56-59
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 84-87/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 83-86/58-61
Yakima: 81-84/56-59
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 84-87/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 66-69/43-47
Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/51-54
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 86-89/56-59
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 84-87/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 83-86/58-61
Yakima: 81-84/56-59
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 84-87/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 66-69/43-47
Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/51-54
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 86-89/56-59
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 84-87/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 83-86/58-61
Yakima: 81-84/56-59
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 84-87/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 66-69/43-47
Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/51-54
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 86-89/56-59
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 84-87/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 83-86/58-61
Yakima: 81-84/56-59
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 84-87/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 66-69/43-47
Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 65-68/51-54
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 80-83/56-59
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 88-91/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/58-61
Yakima: 85-88/57-60
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 84-87/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 66-69/43-47
Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 65-68/51-54
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 80-83/56-59
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 88-91/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/58-61
Yakima: 85-88/57-60
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 84-87/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 66-69/43-47
