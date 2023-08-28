This week:
Wind Advisory for Northern Oregon & Kittitas Valley:
Windy and gusty conditions will be strongest Tuesday with a fresh to strong breeze around 20-25 mph and gusts 35-40 mph in the mid afternoon for almost everywhere except the Kittitas Valley and OR Columbia Basin. Wind speeds will be 25-30 mph with gusts expected to reach up to 50-55 mph meeting the criteria for a Wind Advisory from 11 a.m to 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Light haze with hot temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and low triple digits today. Showers and possible thunderstorms will develop in northern Oregon just after 7 p.m. and move north through the Tri-Cities. After 10 p.m. a better chance of widespread showers and a thunderstorm or two developing from the southern Washington Cascades to the Tri-Cities and Horse Heavens moving north through central Washington by 5 a.m. Tuesday. Less than a tenth of an inch is expected when it is all said and done, but where thunderstorms occur we could see much heavier rainfall. A super slight chance (10-20%) of a severe thunderstorm Tuesday night for Franklin, Walla Walla, and Columbia Counties in Washington plus Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, and Grant Counties in Oregon. A cold front coming on shore will drop temps down to the low 80s and upper 70s Tuesday through Friday while most of the moisture stays ahead of it on Tuesday morning. Calmer conditions with a slight breeze hanging around Wednesday and Thursday as we prepare for another low to move down from Canada Thursday afternoon to round the week out with temps in the low 80s and a chance of showers to start the weekend. Oh, and since I haven’t said enough already, the strong westerly winds will push the smoke east and reduce the constant flow of smoke from local wildfires to just bands that will cover select areas.
Labor Day Weekend:
This week is a mouthful huh? Some uncertainty this weekend depending on the exit of the aforementioned low on Thursday. Could leave Friday night/Saturday morning. Could leave Sunday night. Overall, a chance of some showers throughout the holiday weekend with a scarce amount of sunshine. If the low leaves early, however, we could see mostly sunny skies and some ridging take over to bring us back up to the mid and upper 80s. Better confidence we keep it mostly cloudy and a slight chance of light showers.
Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 85-88/57-60
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 94-101/61-64
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 98-101/64-67
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 95-98/58-61
Yakima: 93-96/60-63
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 94-97/59-62
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 90-93/55-58
Cascades and mountain passes: 78-81/48-51
Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 74-77/43-46
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 75-78/54-57
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 82-85/58-61
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 79-82/58-61
Yakima: 80-83/56-59
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 78-81/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 75-78/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 52-54/43-47
Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 66-69/41-44
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 75-78/54-57
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 82-85/58-61
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 79-82/58-61
Yakima: 80-83/56-59
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 78-81/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 75-78/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 52-54/43-47
Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 66-69/41-44
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 75-78/54-57
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 75-78/54-57
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 75-78/54-57
Yakima: 75-78/54-57
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 75-78/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 75-78/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 52-54/43-47
Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 74-77/43-46
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 75-78/54-57
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 82-85/58-61
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 79-82/58-61
Yakima: 80-83/56-59
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 78-81/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 75-78/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 55-58/43-47
Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 74-77/43-46
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 86-89/56-59
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 84-87/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 83-86/58-61
Yakima: 81-84/56-59
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 84-87/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 66-69/43-47
Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 74-77/43-46
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 86-89/56-59
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 84-87/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 83-86/58-61
Yakima: 81-84/56-59
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 84-87/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 66-69/43-47
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.