This Week:
Showers and thunderstorms through much of the day Monday. Calmer conditions through the evening and tapering off through Wednesday mornings as weak and quick shortwaves will pass over the northern part of Washington until the middle of the week. Late Wednesday night we get ready for some ridging that will warm us up and dry us out by the end of the week. Temps will be in the 80s for the first half and warm up to the low 90s and mid 90s by the weekend. Gusty evenings for the lower east slopes of the Cascades 15-25 mph.
This Weekend:
Warm and sunny this weekend with temps in the mid 90s as we continue to heat up into the upper 90s by next Monday. High fire danger returns ahead of the weekend as some breezy conditions remain in the dry, lower east slopes of the Cascades.
Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 71-74/47-50
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 89-92/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 89-92/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/62-65
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 87-90/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 71-74/47-50
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 89-92/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 89-92/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/62-65
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 87-90/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 71-74/47-50
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 89-92/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 89-92/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/62-65
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 84-87/55-58
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 71-74/47-50
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 89-92/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 89-92/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/62-65
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 87-90/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 71-74/47-50
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 89-92/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 89-92/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/62-65
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 87-90/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 74-77/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 91-94/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 91-94/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/62-65
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 89-92/61-64
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/56-59
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 72-75/51-54
Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 74-77/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 91-94/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 91-94/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/62-65
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 89-92/61-64
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/56-59
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 72-75/51-54
