Monday Feb 13 Weather Forecast

Today:
Clouds decreasing and very breezy through this evening. Winter Weather Advisories and Warnings for the Cascades are hanging around until 11 p.m. tonight and look like they will expire at that time. The Warning for the Blues will be expiring in the early morning hours on Tuesday just before 4 a.m. as this system breaks up. Winds will be very strong 15-25 mph through the Columbia River Gorge and the rest of the region with gusts 35-50 mph. Winds should be calming down and shifting from westerly to northerly early in the morning tomorrow. The High Wind Advisory ends at 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperatures for Today:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 45-47/23-26.
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-36/20-24
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 51-54/33-36.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 49-52/30-34.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 49-52/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 47-50/28-31
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-42/28-31
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 42-45/27-33
Single's Awareness Day:
Mostly sunny skies with a slight dip in temperature. Tuesday will look a lot like the weekend with slightly cooler temps in the mid to upper 40s. Few clouds lingering around that shouldn't produce much of anything as they just block out the sun. Temps continue to cool down overnight into Wednesday. Expect some frosty windshields late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 36-39/27-30.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 46-50/27-31
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 46-48/22-25.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 45-48/21-24
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 44-47/21-24
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-41/20-24
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 40-43/33-35
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/29-32
Wednesday:
Mostly sunny skies with a few less clouds than Tuesday. Still dry as the week continues and we see pretty average weather for February. This is when we will see our lowest temperatures for the week with daytime highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the low 20s-- some places seeing upper teens.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 36-39/27-30.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 46-50/27-31
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 46-48/22-25.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 45-48/21-24
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 44-47/21-24
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-41/20-24
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 40-43/33-35
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/29-32
Thursday:
Mostly sunny skies with a few more clouds and temps looking similar to Wednesday as we see some ridging join us for the middle of the week and stick around through the later part of the week.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/29-32
Upper elevations of the Blues: 36-39/27-30.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 46-50/27-31
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 46-48/22-25.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 45-48/21-24
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 44-47/21-24
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-41/20-24US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 40-43/33-35
Friday:
Mostly sunny skies with more clouds moving through the region. Dry with temps climbing back into the low 50s as we finish the work week and get ready for a cloudy and slightly warmer weekend in the low 50s.
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 45-47/23-26.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 51-54/33-36.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 49-52/30-34.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 49-52/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 47-50/28-31
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-42/28-31
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 42-45/27-33
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-36/20-24
Saturday:
Mostly sunny skies with more clouds moving through the region. Dry with temps climbing back into the low 50s as we finish the work week and get ready for a cloudy and slightly warmer weekend in the low 50s. Morning frost and some fog may be prevalent throughout the week so plan ahead before you leave for work in the mornings.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 45-47/23-26.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 51-54/33-36.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 49-52/30-34.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 49-52/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 47-50/28-31
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-42/28-31
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 42-45/27-33
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-36/20-24
Sunday:
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-36/20-24
Mostly cloudy skies for the upcoming weekend with a chance of some light showers by the end of the day. Clouds will hang on for the evening to leave us a little cloudy on President's Day.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 45-47/23-26.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 51-54/33-36.
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 49-52/30-34.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 49-52/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 47-50/28-31
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-42/28-31
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 42-45/27-33
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.