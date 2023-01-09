Monday Jan. 9 Weather Forecast

Skies clearing up tonight with some patchy fog developing in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys.
Could see some wet roads turning into icy roads this evening as temps drops below freezing for most of the Columbia Basin and the east slopes of the Cascades around 10 p.m.
Colder in the east slopes of the Cascades as daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 30s after the fog clears in the afternoon.
Mountain passes should remain clear with daytime highs at the freezing mark or a few degrees below in the upper 20s.
Clear skies remain through Tuesday night with temps dropping into the same overnight lows as tonight, upper 20s and mid to low 30s.
Wednesday will see some light showers pass through the Blue Mountains in the wee small hours of the morning (Frank Sinatra reference).
Wednesday will stay mostly clear for the rest of the morning with clouds and late-night showers building from the southwest.
A morning mix on Thursday with daytime highs in the mid 40s thanks to a warm front associated with this system in the middle of the week.
Yakima could see a daytime high right at 40 while the Columbia Basin will be closer to the mid and low 40s and warmer in NEOR around the base of the Blue Mountains.
Showers will become less late-night Thursday and Friday morning as Thursday night temps will get as low as the low 30s and mid-thirties for the region.
Friday we will stay warm for the most part with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the mid to upper 40s.
We will have overnight lows at the end of the week in the mid to low 30s and these conditions will continue for the rest of the weekend with few chances for sunshine Saturday and Sunday.
