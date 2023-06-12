Monday:
Hanging in the mid to low 90s with sunny skies and some breezy conditions. Another hot week ahead as temps continue to slowly climb to the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Breezy afternoon and evening in store for the Columbia River Gorge and the Lower East Slopes of the Cascades. Minimal storm activity in northeast Oregon tonight as we continue to cool down.
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 70-74/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 92-95/55-58
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/58-61
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 92-95/58-61
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/53-56
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-75/53-56
Tuesday:
High wind advisory and Red Flag Warning for the lower elevations of the forecast region from the Columbia River Gorge to the northern foothills of the Blues. Both start at 11 a.m. with winds from the west at 25-35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. Winds could knock down tree branches, disrupt power and help fires spread far and fast. The High Wind Advisory is in place until 11 p.m. when we see gusts and winds calm down slightly.
The Red Flag Warning is in place until 9 p.m. and the high winds and gusts combined with highs in the mid 90s and low humidity will give us an incredibly high fire danger. Fires can start very easily with plenty of dry fuels around and the strong winds/gusts can help fires spread very fast.
The Hot & sunny heading into the middle of the week with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 60s.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 70-74/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 92-95/55-58
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/58-61
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 92-95/58-61
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/53-56
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-75/53-56
Wednesday:
Cooling down as we drop into the mid 80s. A little breezy for the middle of the week to bring in some cooler temps. Breezy and gusty conditions 25-35 mph will put us in high fire danger as we remain dry through the middle of the week.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 79-82/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 86-89/55-58
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 86-89/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 85-88/58-61
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 83-86/58-61
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 81-84/53-56
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-75/53-56
Thursday:
A couple clouds joining the mix and temps in the mid and low 80s for the lowest elevations. Mountains will be back to the 60s and conditions should be fair with a slight breeze, but nothing extreme.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 70-73/50-53
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 81-84/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 82-85/63-66
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/58-61
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 78-81/60-63
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/46-49
Friday:
Slightly warmer at the end of the week with a couple clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the mid and low 80s and lows are in the 50s with a nice weekend ahead that could have a slight chance of a stray shower or two.
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 70-73/50-53
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 81-84/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 82-85/63-66
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/58-61
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 78-81/60-63
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/46-49
Saturday:
Could be a little breezy with a few extra clouds for next weekend after a mostly sunny and hot week. Highs hanging in the 80s and 70s for upper elevations.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 70-73/45-48
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 81-84/53-56
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 82-85/55-58
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/52-55
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 78-81/53-56
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/47-50
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/50-53
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/46-49
Sunday:
Mostly sunny skies with nice temps and a good end to the weekend. Happy Father’s Day!
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 70-73/45-48
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 81-84/53-56
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 82-85/55-58
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/52-55
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 78-81/53-56
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/47-50
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/50-53
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/46-49
Juneteenth:
Cooling down a lot to start the week in the mid and low 70s and some cloudy skies. Partly sunny with gradual clearing into the evening. A little breezy to begin the new week.
Temperatures for Juneteenth:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 60-60/38-41
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 73-76/40-43
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 72-75/42-45
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 70-73/41-44
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 69-70/38-41
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 65-68/38-41
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 70-73/42-45
Cascades and mountain passes: 57-60/35-38
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.