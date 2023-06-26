Monday - Wednesday:
Getting hot this week as we start Monday off with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. An afternoon chance of thunderstorms will occur Monday and Tuesday mainly starting in the upper mountains around 11 a.m. then moving to the lower elevations by 1 p.m. Showers will linger about through the later part of the evening in northeast Oregon and the southeastern corner of Washington and be there when many of us are waking up or heading out the door for work by 8 a.m. Heavy rainfall and strong downdrafts with the isolated thunderstorms tonight has issued a flood watch for the Wenatchee Valley from 1 p.m. Monday through the evening. Other places that have burn scars from last year and earlier this year could experience flash flooding with the heavy rainfall in these slow-moving thunderstorms. Gusts will be between 15-25 mph with some areas seeing gusts just over 30 mph this afternoon and every afternoon to follow this week. Wednesday afternoon the upper-level trough causing the instability in our region is moving east to give us some hotter conditions for the weekend as it is replaced with a ridge of high pressure.
Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 72-75/50-53
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 84-87/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 90-93/59-62
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 85-88/57-60
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 85-88/57-60
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 83-86/53-56
Cascades and mountain passes: 65-68/46-49
Tuesday:
Wednesday:
Thursday through the Weekend:
A ridge of high pressure sets up over the PNW to warm us up to the mid and upper 90s. Sunny skies prevail and keep the fire danger very high. Still breezy in the afternoons with some gusty conditions developing near the lower east slopes of the Cascades and the Columbia river Gorge. Temps will climb slowly through the weekend and we have the chance to break into the 100s starting next Monday.
Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 93-96/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 94-97/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 90-93/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Friday:
Saturday:
Sunday:
