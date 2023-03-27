Monday March 27th Weather Forecast

Monday:
High clouds and partly sunny conditions Monday as we hang between systems and a low-pressure system moves south of us. High Wind Advisory for the northern foothills of the Blues and the Grande Ronde Valley from 8 p.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Tuesday. Winds in northeast Oregon will be 25-35 mph with gusts 45-55 mph. Clouds will build into the region late Monday night early Tuesday morning as we get ready for a mostly cloudy day Tuesday. Temps will be close to the same as the weekend in the mid 50s for much of the region while the Columbia Basin will see upper 50s and low 60s today. Strongest gust areas are from Heppner to Pendleton tonight and the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys while everyone else will see calmer conditions today.
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 39-40/25-28.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 54-58/32-35
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 59-63/32-36.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 54-58/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 53-56/30-33
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-41/21-24
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 36-39/23-25
Cascades and mountain passes: 27-33/20-23
Tuesday:
Light showers throughout the afternoon as clouds will hang around most of the day. Light showers in nature and sporadic where they appear. More mountain snow for the southern Blue Mountains. Strong winds that have issued the High Wind Advisory will continue until about 4 p.m. for the Grande Ronde Valley and northern foothills of the Blues. Overnight lows will warm up Tuesday night in the mid 30s. Showers and clouds will stick around into late Tuesday night with showers becoming rarer by early Wednesday morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 39-40/25-28.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 54-58/32-35
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 59-63/32-36.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 54-58/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 53-56/30-33
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-41/21-24
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 36-39/23-25
Cascades and mountain passes: 27-33/20-23
Wednesday:
Clouds hanging around in the morning with drier conditions for Hump Day. Some light showers early Wednesday morning followed by sunshine in the afternoon. Temps will be in the low 60s and upper 50s. Beginning of some familiar spring weather as we begin to round out the work week with more clouds clearing out from Wednesday through the rest of the week.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 40-44/30-33.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 57-62/38-41
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 59-63/39-43.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 58-61/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 57-60/30-34
East slopes of the Cascades: 43-48/28-32
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 46-49/33-35
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Thursday:
Sunny skies to wrap up the week with just a few clouds in the skies. Temps aren't looking too bad either in the low 60s and upper 50s again. Clouds could come back at night for a little slumber party but leave again Friday morning.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 40-44/30-33.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 57-62/38-41
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 59-63/39-43.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 58-61/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 57-60/30-34
East slopes of the Cascades: 43-48/28-32
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 46-49/33-35
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Friday:
Sunny skies with clouds coming into the mix during the afternoon. Not enough to fully block the sun and set us up for an overcast evening, but could produce a shower or two after 5 p.m. Highs will be in the low 60s and upper 50s as we begin the weekend.
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 40-44/30-33.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 57-62/38-41
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 59-63/39-43.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 58-61/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 57-60/30-34
East slopes of the Cascades: 43-48/28-32
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 46-49/33-35
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Saturday:
Sunny day with more clouds moving into the region. Slight chance of some showers in the early part of the morning with a few lingering about after sun-up. Temps warming to the mid 50s. Another nice weekend ahead with less of a chance of precipitation to round it out going into next week.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 40-44/30-33.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 57-62/38-41
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 59-63/39-43.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 58-61/31-34
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 57-60/30-34
East slopes of the Cascades: 43-48/28-32
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 46-49/33-35
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Sunday:
Mostly sunny skies across the region as we finish out the weekend mostly dry and fairly nice with highs in the mid 50s.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 39-40/25-28.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lowers elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 50-55/28-31
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 53-56/29-33.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 48-51/28-31
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 51-54/24-27
East slopes of the Cascades: 38-41/21-24
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 36-39/23-25
Cascades and mountain passes: 34-37/20-23
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.