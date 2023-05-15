Monday May 15th Weather Forecast

Monday:
Flood Watch for the Upper East Slopes of the Washington and Oregon Cascades and the Blues mountains including the adjacent foothills until 10 p.m. Heavy downbursts and slow moving thunderstorms will produce rainfall at a rate of 1” per hour although many of the thunderstorms will last 15-20 minutes. Strong and quick is the name of the game with these thunderstorms with potential flash flooding occurring just as fast. Many creeks, streams and rivers could see fast rising levels and spill over bankful. If you see any deep water, don’t drive through it— turn around don’t drown!! Head to high ground to avoid flooding water.
Mostly cloudy tonight with continued sporadic light showers until just after midnight. Lows in the low 60s and upper 50s.
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/57-60.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 86-89/54-57
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 89-92/60-63.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/54-58
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 87-90/55-58
East slopes of the Cascades: 74-77/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 74-77/53-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 68-71/45-48
Tuesday:
Very sunny and calm conditions begin to develop as we settle in under a ridge of high pressure for the rest of the week. Temps will continue to warm up throughout the week and get really hot. Drink lots of water and wear lots of sunscreen if you’ll be outside. People working outside should take breaks frequently and try to get their work done earlier while it is cool outside.
Temperatures for Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 82-85/57-60.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 87-90/54-57
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 90-93/60-63.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 88-91/56-59
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 89-92/58-61
East slopes of the Cascades: 80-83/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/53-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 83-86/55-58
Wednesday:
Very sunny and calm conditions begin to develop as we settle in under a ridge of high pressure for the rest of the week. Temps will continue to warm up throughout the week and get really hot. Drink lots of water and wear lots of sunscreen if you’ll be outside. People working outside should take breaks frequently and try to get their work done earlier while it is cool outside.
Temperatures for Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 82-85/57-60.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 87-90/54-57
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 90-93/60-63.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 88-91/56-59
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 89-92/58-61
East slopes of the Cascades: 80-83/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/53-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 83-86/55-58
Thursday:
Very sunny and calm conditions begin to develop as we settle in under a ridge of high pressure for the rest of the week. Temps will continue to warm up throughout the week and get really hot. Drink lots of water and wear lots of sunscreen if you’ll be outside. People working outside should take breaks frequently and try to get their work done earlier while it is cool outside.
Temperatures for Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 85-88/58-61.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 89-92/61-64
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/63-66.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/61-64
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 89-92/61-64
East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/60-63
Cascades and mountain passes: 72-75/50-53
Friday:
Very sunny and calm conditions begin to develop as we settle in under a ridge of high pressure for the rest of the week. Temps will continue to warm up throughout the week and get really hot. Drink lots of water and wear lots of sunscreen if you’ll be outside. People working outside should take breaks frequently and try to get their work done earlier while it is cool outside. Could see records broken for daytime highs today and Saturday.
Temperatures for Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 85-88/58-61.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 89-92/61-64
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/63-66.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/61-64
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 89-92/61-64
East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/60-63
Cascades and mountain passes: 72-75/50-53
Saturday:
Very sunny and calm conditions begin to develop as we settle in under a ridge of high pressure for the rest of the week. Temps will continue to warm up throughout the week and get really hot. Drink lots of water and wear lots of sunscreen if you’ll be outside. People working outside should take breaks frequently and try to get their work done earlier while it is cool outside. Could see record daytime highs broken.
Temperatures for Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 85-88/58-61.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 89-92/61-64
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 93-96/63-66.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/61-64
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 89-92/61-64
East slopes of the Cascades: 83-86/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/60-63
Cascades and mountain passes: 72-75/50-53
Sunday:
Please drink lots of water and wear plenty of sunscreen. Fires will be very easy to start and spread over the week with temps never leaving the 90s. Know the signs between heat stroke and heat exhaustion if you’re working outside. Temps will be dangerous to sensitive groups like the elderly, young children or infants, and even your pets. Take frequent breaks and stay where it is cool, whether that is in air conditioning or in the shade with a fan.
Temperatures for Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 82-85/57-60.
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 87-90/54-57
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 90-93/60-63.
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 88-91/56-59
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 89-92/58-61
East slopes of the Cascades: 80-83/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/53-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 83-86/55-58
Monday:
Beginning of a cool down for much of the region as daytime highs drop back into the mid 80s. Still slightly above average temps, but to a more tolerable 5-10° above the norm.
Temperatures for Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 80-83/52-55
Northern foothills of the Blues and lower elevations of the Lower Columbia Basin: 84-87/53-55
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 84-87/55-58
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 82-85/57-60
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 80-83/52-55
East slopes of the Cascades: 78-81/48-51
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/50-53
Cascades and mountain passes: 68-71/49-52
