Good chance of morning showers with mostly cloudy skies to start this morning.
Showers dying off around lunchtime with maybe just a sprinkle hanging around.
Breezy this afternoon with wind speeds around 20-35 mph and gusts over 35 mph
Winds slow down a little overnight but pick up again on Tuesday afternoon.
Ridge of high pressure gives us some nicer weather to look forward to later this week.
Highs today in the mid to low 60s hitting mid to late afternoon.
Lows tonight in the mid to low 40s with partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions.
Water levels in local rivers should begin decreasing over the next couple days as the last of the rain moves out of the region and into Idaho.
