Monday weather includes a freezing fog advisory until 1pm today; more fog coming

SOUTHEAST WA & NORTHEAST OR - Happy Monday! Freezing fog remains through Monday afternoon 1pm for Wallowa County, Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley, Columbia Basin and the Northern Blue Mountains which means a reduced visibility for drivers and slick roads. Expect delayed travel times and widen space between cars. Visibility is only one quarter mile or less.
Dense fog advisory is in effect for Whatcom County, Skagit County, and the Seattle-Tacoma area until noon today. Visibility for this fog advisory one quarter mile or less in dense dog.
In Washington Cascade Foothills, Central Columbia River Gorge as well as Oregon's Coast Range, Central Columbia River Gorge and the Cascade Foothills, we have an air stagnation advisory until 4pm Wednesday. This can result in poor air quality for those areas.
Monday through Wednesday, a passing shortwave will give us some cleaner air from the air stagnation advisory as high pressure centers off the Pacific coast. The shortwave will also contribute to fog and low clouds as well as a glancing blow of light snow showers in the Northern Blues through Eastern Wallowa County.
Low stratus clouds and fog could also come into Central Oregon today.
Winds will remain calm with a light breeze here and there.
Thursday though Monday, a ridge of high pressure will continue into our region which will trap fog once again.