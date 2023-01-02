Mostly cloudy with patchy dense fog in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. Today's wintry mix will slow down overnight in the Columbia Basin and foothills of the Blues. Overnight lows in the teens and 20s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with light winds highs in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s.
A more active system moves in Wednesday night with a chance of snow/mix and freezing rain 1-2" of accumulation possible for the Yakima/Kittitas valleys and less than ½" for the Columbia Basin. Temperatures will begin to warm slightly Thursday through the weekend into the upper 30s and low 40s.
Tri-Cities
Monday Night … Cloudy ...27
Tuesday … AM fog, cloudy ...37/24
Wednesday … Partly Sunny, PM Chance of Snow … 36/28
Thursday … AM Chance of Snow, Mostly Cloudy … 40/30
Friday … Partly Sunny ...43/29
Yakima
Monday Night … Dense Freezing Fog … 24
Tuesday … AM Fog, Mostly Cloudy … 33/23
Wednesday … PM Wintry Mix … 33/26
Thursday … Chance of PM Snow, Mix … 37/27
Friday … Chance AM Snow, Rain … 39/26
