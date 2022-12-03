Saturday night mostly cloudy and cold temperatures in the teens and 20s. Overnight snow develops in the lower elevations with the majority of snow accumulation in the Blues and Foothills (4-6") and (1-2") in the Cascades. The lower elevations could see as little as ½" to 1-3". Be prepared for winter travel conditions. A winter weather advisory has been issued.
Monday through next Thursday should be quiet with highs in the upper 20s-low 30s and lows in the teens and 20s.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and
Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In
Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills
of the Blue Mountains of Washington.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Tri-Cities
Saturday Night... Increasing Clouds... 16
Sunday... Mostly Cloudy, Light Snow at times (4AM-10PM)... 29/18
Monday... Partly Sunny... 28/22
Tuesday... Partly Sunny... 32/23
Wednesday... Partly Cloudy... 32/21
Thursday... Partly Cloudy... 30/20
Yakima
Saturday Night... Increasing Clouds... 14
Sunday... Mostly Cloudy, Light Snow at times (4AM-10PM)... 28/16
Monday... Partly Sunny... 28/16
Tuesday... Partly Sunny... 32/17
Wednesday... Partly Cloudy... 32/16
Thursday... Partly Cloudy... 30/18
