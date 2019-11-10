It's going to be a foggy night in the Tri-Cities, and it looks like some of that fog will stick around into Monday morning.
The rest of Sunday night will bring partly cloudy and foggy conditions. Overnight lows for the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas will be around freezing.
Veterans Day will bring more patchy fog in the morning, but the sun should come out in the afternoon. The Tri-Cities will have daytime highs in the upper 40s for Monday. Temperatures will stay in the upper 40s and low 50s for most of the coming week.
This week will bring a good bit of cloud cover to the region, but we're not expecting a chance of rain for the Tri-Cities until Friday night. It looks like the sunniest days of the week will be Wednesday and Saturday.