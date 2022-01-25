More fog for Tuesday weather and some possible rain next week

SOUTHEAST WA & NORTHEAST OR - Freezing fog remains through Tuesday afternoon 1pm for the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon, including cities of Heppner and Goldendale which means a reduced visibility for drivers and slick roads. Expect delayed travel times and widen space between cars. Visibility is only one quarter mile or less.
Dense fog advisory is in effect for Whatcom County, Skagit County, and the Seattle-Tacoma area until noon today. Visibility for this fog advisory one quarter mile or less in dense dog.
In Harney County we have an air stagnation advisory until 10am Friday. This can result in poor air quality for those areas.
Today through Thursday, a ridge of high pressure off the coast will continue to give us a stratus of clouds and foggy conditions over the Columbia Basin and Northeast Oregon. This will also cause an increase in southerly winds especially for the Grande Ronde Valley.
An upper level ridge Friday through next Monday will also make way for an incoming upper level trough which will give us patchy freezing fog through the lower Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley, and Kittitas Valley. This system will bring us some rain and mountain snow in the Washington Cascades late Saturday as well as the Oregon Cascades and Blue Mountains early Sunday morning. Snow levels will be between 2000-3000 feet and then drop to 1000-2000 feet. The Cascades and Blues are expected to see 3-6 inches of new snow which will peak Sunday.