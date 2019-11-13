We'll see some fog out there tonight, but it will be warmer than last night. Temperatures will get up to the mid-30s tonight in Tri-Cities, we're finally seeing an evening with temperatures above freezing!
That fog will stick around into tomorrow morning, but will move out by the afternoon. We'll see some cloud cover out there tomorrow, with more stagnant air.
By Friday, a system will roll through the region bringing wind and rain, breaking up that inversion that's been giving us stagnant air.
That rain will move out by the afternoon, making way for a cloudy, but calm weekend. More rain and wind will move through on Monday and Tuesday as a stronger system makes its way through our area.