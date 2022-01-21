SOUTHEAST WA & NORTHEAST OR - An air stagnation advisory is in effect for portions of south central and southwest Oregon, mostly in the valley areas.
A high-pressure system continues to build offshore which could give us some more low clouds. Patchy fog tonight continues in the lowest elevations of the Columbia Basin. The inversion of this high pressure could keep the Columbia Basin and adjacent valleys in the mid 30s during the day and in the mid to upper 20s at night. Temperatures in central Oregon will be in the mid 40s to mid 50s during the day and in the 20s at night.
Monday through Friday of next week, high pressure will continue to be located off the coast. As a ridge pushes through eastward and strengthens by mid-week. This will cause us dry weather with fog and low clouds in addition to possible precipitation in the Cascades. The fog could be freezing in the morning before 11am in Tri-Cities.
There remains a threat of decreased air quality in relation to high pressure and a stable airmass. This is in effect until Sunday across the Lower Columbia Basin along the east slopes of the Cascades and through central and Eastern Oregon and Washington.