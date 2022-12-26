NonStop Weather Alert - Freezing Rain and Wintry Mix and Strong Gusty Winds
Tonight, rain and freezing rain in the lower elevations. The biggest impact will be in the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys with up to .25” of ice accumulation and .10” of accumulation in the Columbia Basin. Overnight lows will range from the low to mid- 30s and even low 40s in Walla Walla. Temperatures will rise after midnight in the Columbia Basin which will change our freezing rain to just rain.
Here's our current warnings and advisories...
Winter Weather Advisory
- Upper & Lower Columbia Basin- Until 1am Tuesday
- Eastern Columbia River Gorge- Until 10pm Tonight
- Ice Accumulation: 0.05”-0.10”
Ice Storm Warning
- Yakima/Kittitas Valleys- Until 4am Tuesday
- Ice Accumulation: 0.25”
- Power Outages, Tree Damage Possible
Wind Advisory
- Lower Columbia Basin OR, Foothills Of The Blues OR, Simcoe Highlands - 10pm Tonight-10am Wednesday
- Lower Columbia Basin WA, Foothills Of Blues WA- 4am Tues-10am Wednesday
- SW 30-40mph, Gusts 50mph
- Power Outages, Tree Limbs Down Possible
Freezing rain in the forecast through tomorrow mid-morning in the Yakima/Kittitas valley with scattered showers in the Columbia Gorge and Columbia Basin with warmer temperatures in the upper 30s to low 50s.
Special Weather Statement From the National Weather Service
MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL WILL BRING RISES ON STREAMS AND RIVERS
THROUGH THE MIDDLE OF THE WEEK...
A strong storm will bring moderate to heavy rainfall beginning
tonight and continuing through Tuesday night. Two to three inches
of rain is expected over the Cascades and one to 2 inches of rain is
anticipated over the Blue Mountains. This rainfall, combine with
warmer temperatures will lead to higher snow levels and increased
snow melt and runoff.
As a result, many streams and rivers will experience in-bank rises,
but at this time, no flooding is anticipated. However, if more
rainfall is received than anticipated or, temperatures are warmer
than expected minor flooding of streams and low-lying areas could
occur and there could be ponding of water on some ponding of water
on roadways.
Additional precipitation is anticipated Thursday and Friday, but due
to colder temperatures, no additional flooding concerns are
anticipated, due to the precipitation falling as snow in the
mountains.
