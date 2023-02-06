Mostly cloudy and breezy today with a slight chance for a stray sprinkle this morning. Morning temperatures in the 30s, mid-upper 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 40s-low 50s.
A weak upper-level disturbance may be able to squeeze a few sprinkles out of the clouds through early afternoon, but most areas will remain dry. The pressure gradient tightens a bit today and will produce gusts 20-35 MPH. A stronger front arrives Tuesday with gusty wind winds (30-45 MPH), lower elevation rain showers, snow in the Blues and potentially heavy snow in the Cascades through Wednesday morning.
Winter Storm Watch - Cascades... Tuesday-Wednesday Morning
- Snoqualmie Pass: 5-12"
- White Pass: 10-20"
- Locally 30" above 4,000 ft
- Gusts 50 MPH
- Expect delays
Blues Snow Potential - Tuesday - Wednesday Morning
- Mainly Above 4,000 ft
- 3-10"
- Gusts 30-40 MPH
- Check Pass Reports
Ridging returns Wednesday Afternoon-Thursday with some sunshine and highs in the mid 40s-low 50s. Increasing clouds Friday with the next weather disturbance that could produce a few stray evening showers, highs in the mid 40s and lows in the 20s-near 30. High pressure over the Pacific northwest this weekend should provide us with dry weather and highs near 50 and lows in the upper 20s.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.