Mostly cloudy and breezy today with a slight chance for a stray sprinkle this morning.  Morning temperatures in the 30s, mid-upper 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 40s-low 50s.
 
A weak upper-level disturbance may be able to squeeze a few sprinkles out of the clouds through early afternoon, but most areas will remain dry.  The pressure gradient tightens a bit today and will produce gusts 20-35 MPH.  A stronger front arrives Tuesday with gusty wind winds (30-45 MPH), lower elevation rain showers, snow in the Blues and potentially heavy snow in the Cascades through Wednesday morning.
 
Winter Storm Watch - Cascades... Tuesday-Wednesday Morning
  • Snoqualmie Pass: 5-12"
  • White Pass: 10-20"
  • Locally 30" above 4,000 ft
  • Gusts 50 MPH
  • Expect delays
Blues Snow Potential - Tuesday - Wednesday Morning
  • Mainly Above 4,000 ft
  • 3-10" 
  • Gusts 30-40 MPH
  • Check Pass Reports
Ridging returns Wednesday Afternoon-Thursday with some sunshine and highs in the mid 40s-low 50s.  Increasing clouds Friday with the next weather disturbance that could produce a few stray evening showers, highs in the mid 40s and lows in the 20s-near 30.  High pressure over the Pacific northwest this weekend should provide us with dry weather and highs near 50 and lows in the upper 20s.