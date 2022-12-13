Patchy freezing fog and cold chilly temperatures will dominate our weather pattern all week. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid and upper 20s all week with overnight lows in the teens and single digits. Bridges and overpasses are incredibly icy, drive with extra caution.
There is a slight chance of stray flurries tomorrow in the Blues and foothills between 7-9 AM with little to no accumulation expected. Otherwise mostly cloudy and foggy for the Basin and the Valleys.
Expect even colder temperatures heading into the weekend with highs in the teens and low 20s and lows in the teens and single digits.
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Poor air quality expected.
* WHERE...Yakima Valley.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
Tri-Cities
Tuesday Night... Low Clouds and Patchy Freezing Fog... 23
Wednesday... Low Clouds, Patchy Freezing Fog, Stray AM Flurry... 30/20
Thursday... Low Clouds and Patchy Freezing Fog...27/17
Friday... Low Clouds and Patchy Freezing Fog... 23/14
Saturday... Patchy AM Freezing Fog/Low Clouds, Breezy PM... 22/14
Sunday... Mostly Cloudy, Light Snow or Flurries... 22/12
Monday... Mostly Cloudy, Snow Night... 21/11
Yakima
Tuesday... Patchy Freezing Fog... 19
Wednesday... Patchy Freezing Fog, Partly Cloudy... 31/14
Thursday... Patchy Freezing Fog, Partly Cloudy... 27/11
Friday... Patchy Freezing Fog, Mostly Cloudy... 23/9
Saturday... Patchy AM Freezing Fog/Low Clouds, PM Breezy... 23/9
Sunday... Mostly Cloudy, Light Snow/Flurries... 21/7
Monday... Mostly Cloudy, Snow Night... 20/8
