Mostly cloudy and patchy morning fog with a stray raindrop or snowflake until 8 AM. Cloudy and dry this afternoon with rain developing tonight. Morning temperatures in the 30s, mid 30s-near 40 by noon and afternoon highs in the low 40s.
Rain develops tonight-tomorrow (possible staring as a mix in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys) as a warm front lifts north into the region. The steady rain will transition to rain showers during the afternoon, and the rain could be moderate at times. Warmer air arrives tomorrow sending snow levels above 5,000 ft by morning. The rain will be moderate to heavy at times in the Cascades and East Slopes leading to snow melt and run-off. Flooding and mudslides will be an issue Thursday across western Washington. East of the Cascades we will need to keep an eye on rivers and streams flowing out of the mountains, but at this time everything should remain below flood stage. Gusty winds will once again develop in the WA/OR foothills of the Blues. The strongest gusts will once again be in the Oregon foothills from Pendleton to Milton-Freewater (Hwy 11), South of Pendleton on Hwy 395 and Pendleton to Cabbage Hill (I-84).
High Wind Warning and Advisory - Foothills... 7 PM Today-7 PM Thursday.
Friday looks dry after a few morning showers and warmer with highs in the mid-upper 40s. The dry weather continues Saturday with just a slight chance for a stray shower, highs in the mid 40s-near 50. A weak disturbance will give us scattered showers on Sunday with highs in the mid-upper 40s. Slight chance for a leftover shower Monday morning and cooler with highs in the low-mid 50s.
- Winds: 25-40
- Gusts 45-65 MPH
- Down Trees/ Powerlines
- Strongest east and south of Walla Walla/Pendleton
- Difficult travel on I-84, Hwy 11 and 395
