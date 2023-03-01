Partly Sunny and light wind today with patchy dense morning fog near Pendleton. Morning temperatures in the upper teens-20s, low-mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 40s.
Weak ridging will provide with quiet weather and a cool northerly flow today. The northerly winds are providing the Blues with upslope winds and this has resulted in orographic snow showers in the Blues this morning. Any accumulation should be less than an inch and ending by midday. The next weather system will begin to impact the Pacific Northwest starting early tomorrow morning. The warm front will move inland overnight with moderate/heavy mountain snow and a slight chance for a little rain/snow mix or light snow in the lower elevations between 2-7 AM Friday. Any low level accumulation will be less than 1/2" and will melt as highs climb into the low 50s. Our main impact will be gusty afternoon winds (30-40 MPH) as the cold front moves across the region.. This front could also provide us with a few stray afternoon rain showers. The cold front will also keep the snow falling in the Cascades and Blues through Friday. The snow could be moderate to heavy at times in the Cascades.
Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory - Cascades... 4 AM Thursday-4 AM Friday
- Passes: 8-24"
- East Slopes (Cle Elum, Cliffdell): 3-8"
- Blues: 3-8"
Snowfall Forecast - Lower Elevations... Tonight-Thursday Morning
- Kittitas Valley: Less than 1/2"
- Yakima Valley, Columbia Basin, Foothills: None-Dusting
Dry weather and gusty westerly winds (25-30 MPH) on Friday with highs in the upper 40s- low 50s. Upslope winds will keep the snow falling in the mountains. Saturday looks mainly dry with a slight chance for few late day showers as the next weather system moves inland. Snow will once again increase in the mountains. We might even see a little lowland snow overnight-early Sunday morning. Right now accumulation looks light (1/2" or less) and would melt with highs in the mid-upper 40s.
Quiet weather returns next Monday and Tuesday with a few mountain snow showers. Temperatures remain below average with highs in the mid 40s and lows in the 20s.
