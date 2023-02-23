NonStop Weather Alert... Snow - Walla Walla, Umatilla Counties and Tri-Cities (Until Friday Morning)
 
Cloudy, cold and windy with flurries or light snow at times this morning in the Columbia Basin.  Any accumulation should be light this morning... Yakima/Kittitas Valleys: None; Tri-Cities: Trace-Dusting.  This is not the case for Walla Walla and Umatilla counties.  A disturbance rotating around an upper-level low off the coast of WA/OR has produced snow banding once again in the foothills.  Snowfall this morning has ranged from 1/2" in Walla Walla to 1.4" in Pendleton.  This area of snow should be decreasing a bit by midday-early afternoon.  However, a secondary disturbance will rotate around the low as it slowly slides south along the coast.  This will bring snow back to the foothills and Blues after 6-7 PM tonight with another round of accumulating snow.  Models are also pushing a little accumulating snow north into the Tri-Cities after 8-9 PM.  While keeping the Yakima and Kittitas Valley dry except for a stray flurry or two.
 
Winter Weather Advisory... Foothills WA/OR - Until 4 AM Friday
  • Walla Walla: Additional 1-3"
  • Pendleton: Additional 2-4"
  • Tri-Cities (after 8-9 PM): Dusting-2"
A cold northerly wind will continue overnight with gusts 25-30 MPH.  This will produce brutally cold wind chill temperatures.
 
Wind Chill Advisory... Until Noon Friday
  • Wind Chills: 5 to -15
  • Frostbite can occur on exposed skin after 30 minutes
  • Bring pets indoors
  • Dress in layers
Skies should be clearing and winds decreasing Friday as high pressure builds into the region.  Temperatures will remain well below average with highs in the upper 20s-near 30 and lows in the teens.  Mostly sunny and a bit warmer Saturday with highs in the mid 30s and lows in the 20s.  A weak disturbance arrives Monday morning with gusty winds and a slight chance for a little rain/snow mix with no accumulation.  Highs Sunday warm to the mid-upper 40s and lows in the 20s.  Monday looks dry and breezy with highs in the mid-upper 40s.  A weather system arrives Monday night-Tuesday morning with some light snow.  Any accumulation should melt with highs warming into the mid 40s.  Breezy next Tuesday with a slight chance for a stray shower, highs near 50 and lows in the 20s-30s.
 