NonStop Weather Alert... Snow - Walla Walla, Umatilla Counties and Tri-Cities (Until Friday Morning)
Cloudy, cold and windy with flurries or light snow at times this morning in the Columbia Basin. Any accumulation should be light this morning... Yakima/Kittitas Valleys: None; Tri-Cities: Trace-Dusting. This is not the case for Walla Walla and Umatilla counties. A disturbance rotating around an upper-level low off the coast of WA/OR has produced snow banding once again in the foothills. Snowfall this morning has ranged from 1/2" in Walla Walla to 1.4" in Pendleton. This area of snow should be decreasing a bit by midday-early afternoon. However, a secondary disturbance will rotate around the low as it slowly slides south along the coast. This will bring snow back to the foothills and Blues after 6-7 PM tonight with another round of accumulating snow. Models are also pushing a little accumulating snow north into the Tri-Cities after 8-9 PM. While keeping the Yakima and Kittitas Valley dry except for a stray flurry or two.
Winter Weather Advisory... Foothills WA/OR - Until 4 AM Friday
- Walla Walla: Additional 1-3"
- Pendleton: Additional 2-4"
- Tri-Cities (after 8-9 PM): Dusting-2"
A cold northerly wind will continue overnight with gusts 25-30 MPH. This will produce brutally cold wind chill temperatures.
Wind Chill Advisory... Until Noon Friday
- Wind Chills: 5 to -15
- Frostbite can occur on exposed skin after 30 minutes
- Bring pets indoors
- Dress in layers
Skies should be clearing and winds decreasing Friday as high pressure builds into the region. Temperatures will remain well below average with highs in the upper 20s-near 30 and lows in the teens. Mostly sunny and a bit warmer Saturday with highs in the mid 30s and lows in the 20s. A weak disturbance arrives Monday morning with gusty winds and a slight chance for a little rain/snow mix with no accumulation. Highs Sunday warm to the mid-upper 40s and lows in the 20s. Monday looks dry and breezy with highs in the mid-upper 40s. A weather system arrives Monday night-Tuesday morning with some light snow. Any accumulation should melt with highs warming into the mid 40s. Breezy next Tuesday with a slight chance for a stray shower, highs near 50 and lows in the 20s-30s.
