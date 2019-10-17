Keep your rain jackets handy, this unsettled weather is only going to get worse into the weekend.
Expect light showers out there for your Thursday night, with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour. It will be warm though, overnight lows are sitting in the 50s again tonight in Tri-Cities thanks to that cloud cover.
We'll watch those winds gust up to 35 miles per hour throughout most of your Friday. While we might see a stray shower or two in Tri-Cities during the day, our best chance for rain will be Friday night into Saturday. It's looking to be fairly heavy overnight across the Columbia Basin, meaning we have the potential for pretty heavy snow accumulations in the mountains. The southern Cascades could see between one and two feet of snow from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. The Blues could see between four and ten inches from early Saturday morning through early Sunday morning. Winter Storm Watches are in place for both areas this weekend. Wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour will accompany the mountain snowfall, so be prepared for winter driving conditions if you're heading over any mountain passes.
By Sunday, things calm down considerably. We'll see a slight chance of showers across the region, but winds will likely calm by Sunday. Another weak system makes its way inland on Monday, bringing the chance of off and on showers, but it likely won't pack a punch like Friday night's storm.
A slight chance of showers sticks around into early next week, but we look to be dry and calm by about Wednesday. We'll keep a close eye on all of the systems rolling through, as the timing could change.