Partly sunny with patchy fog and frost this morning and a slight chance for a stray flurry between 8:45-9:45 AM. Morning temperatures in the 20s, upper 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the low 40s.
A weak front will drop south this morning with just a slight chance for a stray flurry midmorning across the Columbia Basin. The front will arrive in the foothills around 10 AM with a few stray sprinkles. The front is moving quickly and should be south of the Blues by midday or early afternoon. Any mountain snow accumulation should be less than ½ inch. Skies will clear this afternoon and evening with patchy fog/freezing fog developing overnight. High pressure will build offshore tomorrow with a mainly dry northwesterly flow. However, a weak disturbance in this flow could produce a stray sprinkle in the Yakima Valley tomorrow afternoon, highs in the low 40s and lows in the 20s.
High pressure will continue to build and move inland this week, so we can expect patchy late night and early morning fog through Friday. Models bring in the next weather system late Friday evening with accumulating snow to the mountains, while the lower elevations should remain dry. The mountain snow will continue Saturday as another front moves inland during the afternoon. This front looks like it could produce some light snow across the lower elevations Saturday night-early Sunday morning, along with breezy to gusty winds. Right now, it appears snow accumulation for lower elevation should be light in the lower elevations, while mountain snow could create some travel issues.
