Locally dense freezing fog this morning from the Tri-Cities, northeast Oregon and foothills. Watch for icy roads. As the fog begins to lift, we could squeeze a few flurries out of the low clouds until 10 AM. Mostly sunny after the patchy fog. Morning temperatures in the teens and 20s, low-mid 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 30s.
Freezing Fog Advisory until 11 AM
A ridge of high pressure arrived last night from Cananda and this will set the stage for the coldest temperatures this season. Expect lows to drop into the single digits and mid-teens! Winds should be fairly light, but we could see wind chills near zero for some. Another inversion will develop this weekend leading to patchy late night/early morning freezing fog. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the teen.
- Columbia Basin, Foothills (WA,OR)
- Visibility ½ mile or less
- Icy roads
A weak upper-level disturbance will swing through the Pacific Northwest Monday with a few light showers in the Cascades and west. East of the Cascades we'll have increasing clouds with highs in the 30s and lows in the mid 20s. A Pacific front arrives Monday night-Tuesday, but models are trending weaker with this system. It looks like much of eastern WA and OR will be rain shadowed by the Cascades. The Yakima/Kittitas Valleys could see a little morning mix, then changing to a few rain showers - No Accumulation. The Columbia Basin and foothills have just a slight chance for a few stray showers, highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Snow levels will climb to 3-5,000 ft Tuesday, so lower passes will start of as snow/mix and then chance to rain/mix. Accumulation for the passes 2-4" early before changing to rain. The Blues will likely see a light rain/snow mix Tuesday and any accumulation should be light, maybe 1-2".
Another disturbance arrives Wednesday afternoon with a few scattered rain showers. Temperatures continue to warm as more Pacific air spills over the Cascades, highs in the mid-upper 40s and lows in the 30s. Thanksgiving looks warmer and a little breezy with highs in the low 50s and lows in the low-mid 30s.
