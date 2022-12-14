Light snow and flurries ending from north to south by late morning into early afternoon. Most accumulation should be 1/2" or less with locally an inch in the foothills and 1-2" in the Blues. Becoming partly cloudy this afternoon with light wind. Morning temperatures in the teens and 20s, near 30 by noon and afternoon highs in the low 30s.
A fast-moving cold front has been producing light snow across the region this morning. This front and its snow should be south and east of the Blues between 1-2 PM. High pressure will build into the region behind the front with cold and dry weather through Saturday. This ridge will produce an inversion across eastern WA/OR resulting in stagnant air, poor air quality and areas of low clouds/freezing fog through Saturday. Highs in the mid-upper 20s and lows in the teens.
Air Stagnation Advisory - Yakima Valley... Until Friday 3 PM
- Poor Air Quality at Times
- No Outdoor Burning
- Limit Use of Wood Burning Stoves/Fireplaces unless it's your only source of heat
A weak disturbance will quickly race through the Pacific Northwest on Sunday with a few flurries and some light mountain snow. Dry and cold Monday with highs in the 20s and lows in the teens. Models are really struggling Tuesday and beyond... This morning they have done a 180 degree turn on Tuesday warming us significantly and then drastically cooling us down again on Wednesday. For now, I'm not buying into this big swing of temperatures, but will warm temperatures slightly on Tuesday. It still looks like there will be a chance for light snow at times Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 20s-low 30s and lows in the teens.
