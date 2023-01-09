Patchy early morning fog with rain developing and possibly mixing with wet snow in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. The rain will transition to scattered showers by midday-early afternoon. Winds will also be gusty at 45-55 mph today in the foothills of the Blues. The Cascades and Blues will see 2-5" of snow today. Morning temperatures in the 30s, mid-uuper 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 30s-low 40s by noon.
High Wind Warning and Advisory - Foothills... Until 4 PM
- Winds: 25-40
- Gusts 45-65 MPH
- Down Trees/ Powerlines
- Strongest east and south of Walla Walla/Pendleton
- Difficult travel on I-84, Hwy 11 and 395
Skies should clear overnight leading to patchy fog developing early Tuesday morning. Dry Tuesday as we should be in between systems with highs in the upper 30s-low 40s. The unsettled pattern continues this week as the long wave trough remains in the eastern Pacific, producing a southwesterly flow over the region. The next disturbance to catch a ride on the southwesterly flow will arrive Wednesday night-Thursday with another round of lowland rain and mountain snow. Friday and Saturday look mainly dry with highs in the low-mid 40s and lows in the 30s. The third system arrives Saturday night-Sunday morning with lowland rain (possibly mixed with snow) and mountain snow.
