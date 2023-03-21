A few early morning showers then clearing skies after some patchy fog. Becoming mostly sunny and a little breezy this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, near 50 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 50s.
A weak disturbance rotating around an upper-level low over ID/MT produced a few showers this morning. As this disturbance drops south it will be replace by a a high pressure currently in southern British Columbia. This ridge will provide us with sunshine tomorrow and slight warmer temperatures, highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.
The next system to impact the Pacific Northwest is developing in the Gulf of Alaska. It will push into the region Thursday through Friday bringing heavy snow in the mountains with gusty winds and a few rain showers in the lower elevation. The strongests winds will occur Thursday with gusts 30-40 MPH then decreasing Friday to 20-25 MPH. While most areas east of the Cascades will be rain shadowed, models are suggest a slight chance (20-30%) for a few afternonno-evening showers on Thursday. Highs in the mid 50s-near 60 and lows in the upper 20s-mid 30s. Aas the cold front moves across the Cascades on Friday temperatures will drop in the low-mid 50s and keep a slight chance for stray showers in the lower elevations.
A strong westerly flow with this frontal system will enhance snowfall in the mountains on Thursday and Friday. Snow levels start off around 3,000-3,500 ft on Thursday and then drop to 1,500 ft by midday Friday. Winter Weather Advisories will likely be issued for the mountains.
Mountain Snowfall... Thursday-Friday Night
- Cascade Passes: 6-14"
- Blues: 5-8"
Saturday looks dry with below average temperatures for the first weekend of Spring. Highs in the low-mid 50s and lows in the 20s. An upper level-low will develop of the coast of WA/OR and send a weak disturbance inland with a slight chance for a stray shower on Sunday. By Monday this low should be off the northern coast of CA, leaving us with partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-upper 50s and lows near 30.
