Mostly clear tonight with breezy winds in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys winds 10-20 MPH and gusts up to 30 MPH clear and calm in the Columbia Basin with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.
A strong ridge of high pressure is here and will bring lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures a good 15-20 degrees above average for the next several days into the weekend. Look for July like temps in the mid to upper 80s by Saturday.
High pressure will move east on Sunday, we’ll see strong gusty winds and slightly cooler temperatures going from the 80s back to the 70s and eventually back to the 60s in some places.
The warm temperatures will increase snowmelt in the Cascades and Blues raising hydrological concerns for the Yakima, Naches, Grande Ronde, John Day Rivers Saturday night into Monday. At this time, we do not expect any flooding, but the rivers will be running high and fast. Current forecasts have rivers peaking at action stage (below flood stage) Sunday night into Monday morning. Now is a good time to remind you to be very cautious around rivers, creeks, streams and lakes.
Cold Water Safety Tips
- Know where kids are at all times
- Always wear a life vest during water activities
- Dress for water temperature, not air temperature
- Alcohol increases hypothermia
- Loss of muscle control can happen quickly - even for experienced swimmers
Tri-Cities
Wednesday Night... Mostly Clear... 52
Thursday... Mostly Sunny... 80/46
Friday... Mostly Sunny... 85/50
Saturday... Mostly Sunny... 88/56 (Record 95/1926)
Sunday... Partly Sunny, Breezy... 81/50
Monday... Partly Sunny, Stray Showers... 71/49
Tuesday... AM Showers, Partly Sunny... 75/51
Yakima
Wednesday Night... Partly Cloudy, Breezy... 48
Thursday... Mostly Sunny... 78/45
Friday... Mostly Sunny... 82/49
Saturday... Mostly Sunny... 86/51 (Record 87/1957)
Sunday... Partly Sunny, Breezy... 77/46
Monday... Partly Sunny, Breezy, Stray Showers... 69/44
Tuesday... AM Showers, Partly Sunny... 74/47
