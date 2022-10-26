Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with breezy to gusty winds 10-15 mph and 20-30 mph in the Kittitas Valley. Low temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Widespread frost will develop overnight in the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys...roads could be slick for the morning commute.
Mostly sunny and Thursday with breezy winds developing in the Columbia Basin and foothills of the blues 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. High temperatures in the 50s and 60s. There is a slight chance of late-night stray showers overnight as well. Low temperatures in the 30s and 40s.
Friday & Saturday a slight chance of stray showers and winds will decrease temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.
Gusty winds return Sunday/Monday 30-45 mph and a slight chance of showers and mountain snow which could impact travel across the passes...plan for winter driving conditions.
Tri-Cities
Wednesday Night... Partly Cloudy, Breezy... 40
Thursday... Stray Early AM Shower, Mostly Sunny, Windy... 63/42
Friday... Partly Cloudy, Stray... 62/41
Saturday... Stray AM Showers, Partly Sunny... 63/42
Sunday... Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Stray Shower... 62/45
Monday... Partly Cloudy Windy/Gusty... 61/38
Tuesday... Partly Cloudy, PM Shower... 56/35
Yakima
Wednesday Night... Partly Cloudy, Frost ... 33
Thursday... Partly Sunny, Stray Showers Late... 60/38
Friday... Partly Cloudy, Stray Shower... 60/37
Saturday... Stray AM Showers, Partly Sunny... 60/36
Sunday... Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Stray Shower... 58/39
Monday... Partly Cloudy, Stray Shower, Windy/Gusty... 57/31
Tuesday... Partly Cloudy, PM Shower... 52/32
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.