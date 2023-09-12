This week:
One more shortwave trough moving through the PNW today bringing cooler air and cloudy skies. A little clearer this afternoon as some clouds will dissipate and we see sunny skies just before dusk. Tonight, we will be mostly clear and cool with temps in the mid to upper 50s. Breezy to gusty conditions today with the strongest speeds in the Kittitas Valley, Northern Foothills of the Blues, Northern Oregon and Columbia River Gorge. Most everywhere will see gusts up to 35 mph which will raise concern for heightened fire concerns, but nothing near critical as humidities will be high enough in the windiest areas. A ridge of high pressure will begin to move in over Wednesday and push its axis over the PNW by Thursday to begin a gradual warm up into the upper 80s and low 90s by Saturday. Temps in the 90s will be short lived briefly this weekend as we see another weak shortwave by Monday bring temps down slightly Sunday and even lower on Monday.
Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 73-76/43-46
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 79-82/54-57
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 83-86/54-57
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 82-85/52-55
Yakima: 81-84/52-55
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 81-84/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 75-78/47-50
Cascades and mountain passes: 59-62/42-45
Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 68-71/43-46
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 78-81/52-55
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 80-83/54-57
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 79-82/52-55
Yakima: 80-83/49-52
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 76-79/50-53
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 78-81/49-52
Cascades and mountain passes: 63-66/43-46
Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 73-76/45-48
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 81-84/54-57
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 83-86/54-57
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 82-85/52-55
Yakima: 81-84/52-55
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 81-84/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 82-85/51-54
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-74/47-50
Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/48-51
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 86-89/57-60
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 86-89/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 85-88/58-61
Yakima: 84-87/57-60
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 85-88/57-60
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 85-88/52-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-74/48-51
Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 79-82/50-53
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 85-88/57-60
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 86-89/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 85-88/58-61
Yakima: 84-87/57-60
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 85-88/57-60
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 88-92/50-53
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-74/47-50
Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 79-82/50-53
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 85-88/57-60
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 86-89/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 85-88/58-61
Yakima: 84-87/57-60
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 85-88/57-60
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/52-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 66-69/44-47
Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 74-76/43-46
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 80-83/52-54
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 82-84/53-56
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/51-54
Yakima: 81-84/50-53
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 80-83/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 79-82/52-55
Cascades and mountain passes: 62-65/44-47
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.