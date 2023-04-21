Tonight, it is mostly cloudy with decreasing winds and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. 

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy and dry with a slight chance of a stray shower (10%) and warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows above freezing in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. There is also a slight chance of rain and snow in the Cascades and Blues with light to no accumulation. 

A quick moving system arrives Sunday afternoon with a chance of showers and thunderstorms with temperatures warming to the mid and upper 60s. Breezy and dry Monday. Warmer spring temperatures and sunshine finally next week....Come on 70s. 

Tri-Cities 

Friday Night... Cloudy... 43 

Saturday... Partly Cloudy... 67/47 

Sunday...  Partly Cloudy, PM Showers... 71/47 

Monday... Partly Sunny, Breezy... 66/43 

Tuesday... Mostly Sunny... 68/44 

Wednesday... Mostly Sunny... 74/49 

Thursday...  Mostly Sunny... 75/46 

Yakima 

Friday Night... Cloudy... 37 

Saturday... Partly Cloudy... 64/43 

Sunday...  Partly Cloudy, PM Showers... 68/40 

Monday... Partly Sunny, Breezy... 63/38 

Tuesday... Mostly Sunny... 67/40 

Wednesday...  Mostly Sunny... 73/45 

Thursday... Mostly Sunny... 73/44 

 