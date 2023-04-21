Tonight, it is mostly cloudy with decreasing winds and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy and dry with a slight chance of a stray shower (10%) and warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows above freezing in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. There is also a slight chance of rain and snow in the Cascades and Blues with light to no accumulation.
A quick moving system arrives Sunday afternoon with a chance of showers and thunderstorms with temperatures warming to the mid and upper 60s. Breezy and dry Monday. Warmer spring temperatures and sunshine finally next week....Come on 70s.
Tri-Cities
Friday Night... Cloudy... 43
Saturday... Partly Cloudy... 67/47
Sunday... Partly Cloudy, PM Showers... 71/47
Monday... Partly Sunny, Breezy... 66/43
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny... 68/44
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny... 74/49
Thursday... Mostly Sunny... 75/46
Yakima
Friday Night... Cloudy... 37
Saturday... Partly Cloudy... 64/43
Sunday... Partly Cloudy, PM Showers... 68/40
Monday... Partly Sunny, Breezy... 63/38
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny... 67/40
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny... 73/45
Thursday... Mostly Sunny... 73/44
