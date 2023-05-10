Mostly sunny and warmer with a slight chance for afternoon-evening mountain showers or a stray thunderstorm. Morning temperatures in the 40s-50s, near 70 by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 70s.
A strong ridge of high pressure continues to build along the west coast today while a weak upper-level disturbance drops south out of British Columbia this afternoon. This disturbance will trigger a few showers or a stray thunderstorm in the Cascades and Blues between 2-8 PM. After sunset any convection that remains will dissipate quickly with the loss of daytime heating. Mostly clear and mild tonight with lows in the mid-upper 40s. Temperatures will warm tomorrow with mostly sunny skies into the upper 70s-low 80s. Daytime heating my provide enough instability in the mountains Thursday afternoon for a stray shower or two until sunset.
The warming trend kicks into high gear Friday as the ridge builds into British Columbia sending temperatures into the mid-upper 80s. Mother's Day weekend will be a scorcher as temperatures get a boost from a thermal trough build north from CA. This will send temperatures into the low-mid 90s! A good 15-20+ degrees above normal.
Models are now hinting at developing a cut off low somewhere over CA or OR Monday with showers and thunderstorms developing well south of the viewing area. However, cirrus blow-off (high level clouds) from these storms could filter our sunshine and provide us with "slightly cooler" afternoon temperatures. Models routinely struggle with placement and movement of cut-off lows and this one is no different. One model brings it north Monday night with showers and another keeps the low south in CA with no rain in the Pacific Northwest. For now, I will just mention a slight chance for a stray shower Monday night and keep the temperatures in the low-mid 90s instead of the mid-upper 90s. Don't get me wrong it will still be HOT, just not record-breaking heat. Above average temperatures look to hang on through next weekend!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.