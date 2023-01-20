Mostly sunny with patchy morning fog. Morning temperatures in the 20s, mid-upper 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 40s.
High pressure will keep us dry through midday tomorrow. Patchy freezing fog will be possible again tonight and early Saturday morning. The next front arrives Saturday afternoon/evening with mountain snow. The models are suggesting a post frontal convergence zone setting up somewhere King County or north into Skagit County. If this occurs heavier snow is possible along Snoqualmie or Stevens Pass. Most of the lowlands will just see a few stray evening rain showers except for the Palouse and the Inland Northwest. Light snow is possible there with an inch or less accumulation from Pullman to Spokane. Breezy winds are also possible towards evening, especially in the Kittitas Valley with gusts 15-25 mph. Sunday will be the best day of the weekend with sunshine and warmer temperatures, highs in the mid 40s and lows in the 20s.
Mountain Snow... Midday Saturday-Early Sunday Morning
- Cascade Passes: 3-8" (locally 10")
- East Slopes (Cle Elum, Easton. Cliffdell): 1-2"
- Blues: 2-5"
High pressure returns Monday bringing another round of patchy low clouds and fog through the end of next week. Highs in the upper 30s-low 40s
