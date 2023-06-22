Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm this evening. Hit or miss showers or thunderstorms in the Cascades until 8 PM. Lots of stars tonight with lows in the 50s. Mostly sunny and breezy tomorrow afternoon with gusts 20-25 mph. The gusty winds will increase the fire danger, so please be careful and no outdoor burning. Highs in the mid 80s-low 90s.
The cut-off low over California will open up and lift northeast towards southern Idaho tomorrow. This will increase our instability and give the mountains a good chance for scattered showers/t-storms. For the lower elevations it appears the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys have a 20 percent chance of a few stray t-storms between 2-6 PM. Models are showing high precipitable water values between .50-.75" in the mountains, so any developing thunderstorms should have enough rain to inhibit fire starts due to lightning. Breezy winds will develop in the lower elevations Friday afternoon/evening with gusts 20-25 mph.
Breezy wind and an elevated fire danger will continue Saturday with highs in the mid 80s-low 90s. Another upper-level disturbance will keep a slight chance for a few mountain showers/t-storms in the forecast through Sunday. A ridge builds off the coast Sunday and Monday with dry weather continuing, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Models show a weak disturbance moving across the viewing area Tuesday with a 10-20% chance for a stray shower.
Ridging pushes inland next Wednesday-Friday with lots of sunshine and a warming trend with highs in the low-mid 90s.
