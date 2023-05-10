Tonight, it will be mostly clear with a slight chance of stray evening thunderstorms mainly in the eastern mountains and Cascades. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.
A warming trend begins tomorrow as a ridge of high pressures builds along the coast, this trend will bring abundant sunshine and unseasonably hot temperatures 10-20 degrees above normal. Highs on Thursday and Friday will jump up into the 80s. Highs for Mother’s Day weekend will jump to the 90s.
More hot weather for Monday and a few isolated thunderstorms may develop across the region.
Rivers, creeks and streams continue to run high and fast many at bank full and potential minor flooding early next week for the Naches River.
Tri-Cities
Wednesday Night... Partly/Mostly Sunny... 78/48
Thursday... Mostly Sunny, Warm... 82/50
Friday... Mostly Sunny, Warm... 88/54
Saturday... Sunny and Hot... 92/60 (Record: 97/1949)
Mother's Day... Sunny and Hot... 94/62 (Record: 101/1939)
Monday... Mostly/Partly Sunny, Night Shower... 93/62 (Record: 97/1939)
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny and Hot... 94/63 (Record: 96/2006)
Yakima
Wednesday Night... Partly/Mostly Sunny... 75/47
Thursday... Mostly Sunny, Warm... 79/49
Friday... Mostly Sunny, Warm... 84/53
Saturday... Sunny and Hot... 90/59 (Record: 96/1949)
Mother's Day... Sunny and Hot... 91/60 (Record: 95/1973)
Monday... Sunny, Near Record Heat... 90/60 (Record: 94/2012)
Tuesday... Mostly Sunny and Hot... 91/61 (Record: 97/2006)
