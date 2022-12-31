New Year's Eve Forecast

FREEZING FOG ADVISORY UNTIL NOON SUNDAY for the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys.
Visibility will be reduced to as much as a ¼ mile in foggy areas with icy conditions on roadways.
Slick road conditions tomorrow morning for foggy areas that will easily impact bridges and over passes.
Temps tonight for New Year's Eve will drop to just under freezing in Tri-Cities when the ball drops at midnight.
Yakima will get down to the mid 20s by 2023.
First day of January tomorrow will have patchy freezing fog in the morning and partly sunny morning skies turning into mostly cloudy by the afternoon and daytime highs just below 40 degrees.
It's the beginning of an inversion layer from a ridge of high pressure moving into the region from the southwest giving up a dry stretch of cloudy weather and daytime highs hanging around the mid 30s over the next seven days.
Overnight lows will stay in the mid 20s through the next week with freezing fog to come late at night/early every morning.
Next chance of precipitation will come around Wednesday morning, then pause during the day only to return Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Snow and rain mixing by the middle of the week will help make road conditions very slick and icy.
After Thursday morning, fairly dry conditions follow with overcast skies for the first weekend of January.
Mountain passes look to remain fairly quiet throughout the next seven days helping travel across the state and through eastern Oregon.
