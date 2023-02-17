Happy Fri-Yay!!!
Partly to mostly cloudy today with breezy southwesterly winds at 15-20 MPH developing by midday. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, mid-upper 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 40s.
Today through the weekend the Pacific Northwest will be under a progressive northwesterly flow. This will send a series of weak upper-level disturbances into the region producing mountain snow, breezy/gusty winds ( 15-30 MPH), mild temperatures and a slight chance for lowland rain showers. These disturbances will open the door to a much stronger weather system early next week. Expect a major weather change Tuesday with snow, wind and very cold temperatures.
The northwesterly flow will strengthen Monday as a strong upper-level disturbance pushes into the region. This will drop the snow levels 2,500 ft. and increase the mountain snow. The pressure gradient tightens resulting in gusty winds at 35-45 MPH east of the Cascades and a chance for a few stray showers. Highs in the 50s and lows in the mid 30s-near 40. Tuesday the cold front and upper-level low drops south pulling modified Arctic air into the region by Tuesday evening. Temperatures will fall Tuesday afternoon-evening, but the real question is how fast and will there still be enough moisture hanging around when we drop into the low 30s. Right now it appears we will have scattered rain showers around during the day then transitioning to a little rain/snow mix by late evening and possible light snow Tuesday night-Wednesday morning. During this same period moderate to heavy snow will continue to fall in the mountains. So lets break down the potential snowfall through next week... Remember these numbers are not set in
Cascades
- Today: 1-4"
- Weekend: 3-10"
- Monday-Wednesday: 1 to 2+ ft.
Blues
- Today: 1" or less
- Weekend: 2-8"
- Monday: 6-20"
Columbia Basin, Yakima/Kittitas Valleys, Foothills (Walla Walla, Pendleton)
- Today-Monday: None
- Tuesday Night-Wednesday Morning: Dusting to 3"
The modified Arctic air will continue to spill into the region Wednesday-Friday with daytime highs 15-20 degrees below average and struggling to climb into the low 30s. Breezy to gusty winds will continue and with overnight lows in the single digits-teens we will likely see wind chills 5 to -10 Wednesday night-Thursday morning. Brrrrrr!!!
