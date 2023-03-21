Wednesday will be the nicest day of the week with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Increasing Clouds Wednesday night and a slight chance of rain in the foothills of the Blues. Lows in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s.
Thursday will start off partly sunny with increasing clouds in the afternoon along with strong gusty winds highs in the 50s and 60s. A strong Pacific front also moves in which will bring moderate to heavy snow to the Cascades Thursday morning through Friday evening 6-12" possible for the upper east slopes of the WA Cascades and 2-5" for the lower east slopes and 4-10" above 4,000’ in the northern Blues.
Winds will be strongest on Thursday coming in from the west 25-35 mph and gusts up to 50 mph and 20-25 mph on Friday.
Breezy winds continue through the weekend along with cooler daytime highs in the 40s and 50s.
Tri-Cities
Tuesday Night... Mostly Clear ...34
Wednesday... Partly/Mostly Sunny...62/37
Thursday... Partly Sunny, Stray Shower, Windy... 61/35
Friday... Partly Sunny, Stray Shower, Breezy... 55/22
Saturday... Partly Sunny... 56/30
Sunday... Partly Sunny, Stray Shower... 57/33
Monday... Partly Sunny... 59/31
Yakima
Tuesday... Clear and Chilly ... 31
Wednesday... Partly/Mostly Sunny...61/34
Thursday... Partly Sunny, Stray Shower, Windy... 57/29
Friday... Partly Sunny, Stray Shower, Windy... 51/29
Saturday... Partly Sunny... 53/27
Sunday... Partly Sunny, Stray Shower... 54/29
Monday... Partly Sunny... 55/29
