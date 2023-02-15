High pressure continues to build this evening bringing partly cloudy skies and light winds with chilly overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.
Thursday will be mild with mostly sunny skies and highs in mid to upper 40s and lows in the 20s.
Friday a weak disturbance moves through increasing cloud cover and a slight chance of light mountain snow showers and slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s with overnight lows in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s.
Saturday and Sunday will be dry in the lower elevations with breezy to gusty winds and light mountain snow possible in the Cascades.
Next week another round of heavy mountain snow on the way!
Tri-Cities
Wednesday Night... Partly Cloudy... 23
Thursday... Partly Sunny... 48/28
Friday... Partly Sunny... 52/29
Saturday... Partly Sunny, Breezy... 52/31
Sunday... Partly Cloudy, Breezy... 53/39
Monday... Mostly Cloudy, Breezy... 55/36
Tuesday... Scattered Showers, Windy... 51/31
Yakima
Wednesday Night... Partly Cloudy... 26
Thursday... Partly Sunny... 46/26
Friday... Partly Sunny... 50/27
Saturday... Partly Sunny... 50/29
Sunday... Partly Cloudy, Breezy... 51/31
Monday... Mostly Cloudy, Breezy... 53/31
Tuesday... Scattered Showers, Breezy... 48/26
