High pressure continues to build this evening bringing clear skies lighter winds and chilly overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.
Wednesday and Thursday will be mild with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.
Friday a weak disturbance moves through increasing cloud cover and a slight chance of light mountain snow showers and slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s with overnight lows in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s.
Next week another round of heavy mountain snow on the way!
Tri-Cities
Tuesday Night... Mostly Clear and Chilly... 24
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny... 48/25
Thursday... Partly Sunny... 47/26
Friday... Partly Sunny... 50/27
Saturday... Partly Sunny... 51/35
Sunday... Increasing Clouds, Breezy... 54/35
Monday... Mostly Cloudy, Breezy... 53/32
Yakima
Tuesday Night... Mostly Clear and Chilly... 23
Wednesday... Mostly Sunny... 46/24
Thursday... Partly Sunny... 45/25
Friday... Partly Sunny... 49/27
Saturday... Mostly/Partly Sunny... 49/31
Sunday... Increasing Clouds, Breezy... 52/31
Monday... Mostly Cloudy, Breezy... 51/29
