NonStop Local Weather Alert
Red Flag Warning until 8 p.m. Monday:
Dry, gusty conditions will help fires start and spread easily.
NW breeze at 15-25 mph
Relative Humidity as low as 20%
Wind Advisory from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday:
Kittitas Valley
NW Winds 20-30 mph
Gusts up to 45 mph
Could knock down branches and disrupt power
This week:
An active week ahead for our weather as we transition from Summer to Fall. Breezy to gusty today are elevating fire concerns to critical levels as we will see wind speeds 15-25 mph from the northwest with gusts 25-35 mph. Strongest winds will be in the gaps in the Cascades for the Columbia River Gorge and Kittitas Valleys from mid morning to late this evening. Temps will be around average for this time of year except where the winds are strongest. Tuesday keeps the breezy to gusty conditions around mainly in the Cascades, Northern Oregon, and the Northern Foothills of the Blues. High fire risk remains through Tuesday as we don’t see any moisture come in until Wednesday. Temps will decrease throughout the week with cloudy skies through Thursday. Showers likely from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday as temps sit around the low 70s and upper 60s. Friday looks sunny with a few clouds as temps hang in the low 70s. First day of fall on Saturday will be sunny and nice with temps in the mid 70s, followed by a breezy evening and a cloudy, cooler Sunday. We’ll have another chance of showers to end this weekend and start next week.
Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 71-74/40-43
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 76-79/50-53
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 80-83/50-53
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 78-81/48-51
Yakima: 78-81/48-51
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 67-70/46-49
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 71-74/40-43
Cascades and mountain passes: 49-51/35-38
Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 64-67/35-38
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 73-76/45-48
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 76-79/46-49
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 74-77/44-47
Yakima: 74-77/44-47
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 67-70/46-49
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 71-74/40-43
Cascades and mountain passes: 49-51/35-38
Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 53-56/37-40
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 67-70/45-48
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 68-72/46-49
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 67-70/42-45
Yakima: 74-77/44-47
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 67-70/46-49
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 63-66/40-43
Cascades and mountain passes: 46-49/35-38
Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 53-56/37-40
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 67-70/45-48
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 72-75/44-47
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 67-70/42-45
Yakima: 69-72/44-47
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 72-75/44-47
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 67-70/42-45
Cascades and mountain passes: 55-58/37-40
Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 57-60/37-40
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 70-73/50-53
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 73-76/45-48
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 73-76/45-48
Yakima: 73-76/45-48
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 72-75/44-47
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 71-74/40-43
Cascades and mountain passes: 55-58/37-40
Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 63-66/40-43
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 70-73/50-53
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 73-76/45-48
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 73-76/45-48
Yakima: 73-76/45-48
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 72-75/44-47
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 71-74/40-43
Cascades and mountain passes: 53-56/37-40
Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 63-66/40-43
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 74-77/48-51
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 72-75/44-47
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 72-75/44-47
Yakima: 72-75/44-47
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 72-75/44-47
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 71-74/40-43
Cascades and mountain passes: 53-56/37-40
