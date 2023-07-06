NonStop Local Weather Alert Weekend:
Hot and hazy for everyone today as more smoke from Canada and a few small local fires wafts into the region. Light haze will linger over the forecast area through the rest of this week with a breezy evening Friday to help clear up the skies for Saturday. Temps are breaking into the 100s for the weekend and holding very strong through the beginning of next week. Critical fire weather could be in place for eastern Washington and Oregon as a westerly flow will increase wind speeds and gusts by Thursday evening. Very slight chance for mountain thunderstorms.
Heat Warnings & Safety:
Major heat risk could pose heat related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Use shade, fans and air conditioning to beat the heat.
Dress for the weather with light clothing and colors to reflect the light.
Stay hydrated and wear plenty of sunscreen!
Tuesday - Thursday:
Temps will remain hot in the upper 90s with a chance the triple digits remain through much of next week. Not much changes over the next seven days, but we could see some breezy conditions pickup on Monday and Tuesday of next week. Overall very sunny and hot until about Wednesday when temps are expected to drop into the mid 90s for a little, but warm back up into the hundreds and high 90s.
Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-82/57-60
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 96-100/59-62
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 98-101/62-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 96-99/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 95-98/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 91-94/55-58
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 95-98/58-61
Cascades and mountain passes: 79-82/54-57
Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-82/57-60
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 96-100/59-62
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 99-101/62-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 96-99/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 95-98/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 91-94/55-58
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 95-98/58-61
Cascades and mountain passes: 79-82/54-57
Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-82/57-60
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 96-100/59-62
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 99-101/62-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 96-99/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 95-98/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 91-94/55-58
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 95-98/58-61
Cascades and mountain passes: 79-82/54-57
Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-82/57-60
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 96-100/59-62
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 99-101/62-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 96-99/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 95-98/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 91-94/55-58
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 95-98/58-61
Cascades and mountain passes: 79-82/54-57
Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-82/57-60
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 96-100/59-62
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 99-101/62-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 96-99/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 95-98/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 91-94/55-58
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 95-98/58-61
Cascades and mountain passes: 79-82/54-57
Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 93-96/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 94-97/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 90-93/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 93-96/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 94-97/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 90-93/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
