WX Alert Mon - Thur:
Excessive heat warning for most of eastern Washington and part of eastern Oregon until 11 p.m. Thursday. Temps this week will be between 102° - 111° from Monday to Thursday. Friday will still be hot in the low 100s and upper 90s. Little relief overnight as lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Breezy conditions are expected Thursday through the rest of the week as two areas of low pressure will sandwich the current ridge and help break it down by the end of this week. Critical fire danger later this week after some dry, hot and breezy conditions from Thursday through Saturday. Might consider extending the Weather Alert beyond Thursday given any fire weather warnings.
This Weekend:
Temps will begin to decline into the mid and low 80s through the weekend as we stay mostly sunny and a little breezy. Fire danger will remain high but should drop from critical levels. Temps will look really nice to start next week as we may even see a stray shower.
Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 90-93/56-59
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 104-107/67-70
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 107-110/74-77
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 104-107/72-75
Yakima: 103-106/71-74
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 98-101/65-68
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 98-101/65-68
Cascades and mountain passes: 80-84/54-57
Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 90-93/56-59
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 104-107/67-70
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 107-110/74-77
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 104-107/72-75
Yakima: 103-106/71-74
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 98-101/65-68
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 98-101/65-68
Cascades and mountain passes: 80-84/54-57
Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 84-87/51-54
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 98-101/67-70
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 102-105/72-74
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 100-103/70-73
Yakima: 99-102/69-72
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 96-99/65-68
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 96-99/65-68
Cascades and mountain passes: 80-84/54-57
Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 89-90/55-58
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 98-101/67-70
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 97-100/62-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 96-99/60-63
Yakima: 93-96/59-62
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 90-93/55-58
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 94-97/55-58
Cascades and mountain passes: 80-84/54-57
Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/51-54
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 86-89/56-59
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 84-87/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 83-86/58-61
Yakima: 85-88/56-59
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 84-87/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 66-69/43-47
Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/51-54
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 86-89/56-59
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 84-87/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 83-86/58-61
Yakima: 81-84/56-59
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 84-87/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 66-69/43-47
Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/51-54
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 86-89/56-59
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 81-84/58-61
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/55-58
Yakima: 78-81/55-58
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 77-80/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 74-77/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 66-69/43-47
