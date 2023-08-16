WX Alert Week Wednesday - Friday:
Excessive Heat Warning until 11 p.m. Thursday: Temps between 101-109 for daytime highs for Wednesday and Thursday. Dangerous daytime heat with no overnight relief as temps will only cool to the low 70s and upper 60s. Drink plenty of water before, during and after work/activities out in the heat and avoid alcohol/energy drinks in the heat. Make sure to eat complete meals to replace salt lost through sweat to maintain your hydration. Avoid being in the heat between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. when it is hottest outside.
Fire Weather Watch from 1 p.m. Thursday to 9 p.m. Friday: Moderately breezy and gusty conditions will develop from the west ahead of a dry cold front moving onshore Thursday afternoon. This will help the ridge collapse, but provide some instability through the weekend. Fires will start easily while we remain dry and spread rapidly with breezy to gusty conditions.
More record setting heat today as temps will be between 102° - 111° from today and Thursday. Friday will still be hot in the upper 90s. Little relief overnight as lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Breezy conditions are expected Thursday through the rest of the week as two areas of low pressure will sandwich the current ridge and help break it down by the end of this week. Critical fire danger later this week after some dry, hot and breezy conditions from Thursday through Saturday.
This Weekend and Next Week:
Temps will begin to decline into the mid and low 80s through the weekend as we stay mostly sunny and a little breezy. Fire danger will remain high but should drop from critical levels. Temps will look really nice to start next week as we may even see a stray shower on Sunday or Monday. Some convective energy is likely to produce a thunderstorm or two, but nothing severe at this time. Slow return to normalcy after Monday as temps reach the upper 80s and low 90s by Wednesday with sunshine returning. We will be mostly cloudy from Saturday night to Tuesday morning.
Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 90-93/56-59
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 104-107/67-70
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 107-110/74-77
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 104-107/72-75
Yakima: 103-106/71-74
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 98-101/65-68
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 98-101/65-68
Cascades and mountain passes: 80-84/54-57
Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 84-87/51-54
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 98-101/67-70
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 102-105/72-74
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 100-103/70-73
Yakima: 99-102/69-72
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 96-99/65-68
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 96-99/65-68
Cascades and mountain passes: 80-84/54-57
Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 89-90/55-58
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 98-101/67-70
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 97-100/62-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 96-99/60-63
Yakima: 93-96/59-62
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 90-93/55-58
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 94-97/55-58
Cascades and mountain passes: 80-84/54-57
Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/51-54
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 86-89/56-59
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 84-87/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 83-86/58-61
Yakima: 85-88/56-59
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 84-87/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 66-69/43-47
Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/51-54
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 86-89/56-59
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 84-87/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 83-86/58-61
Yakima: 81-84/56-59
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 84-87/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 66-69/43-47
Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/51-54
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 86-89/56-59
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 81-84/58-61
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/55-58
Yakima: 78-81/55-58
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 77-80/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 74-77/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 66-69/43-47
Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/51-54
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 86-89/56-59
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 84-87/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 83-86/58-61
Yakima: 81-84/56-59
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 84-87/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 66-69/43-47
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.