WX Alert Friday:
Red Flag Warning from 10 a.m. Thursday to 9 p.m. Friday: Moderately breezy (15-25 mph in northeast Oregon and southeast Washington, 10-20 in Columbia Basin and Yak/Kitt. Valleys) and gusty (20-30 mph with some places up to 35 mph) conditions will develop from the west ahead of a dry cold front moving onshore Thursday afternoon. Fires will start easily while we remain dry and spread rapidly with breezy to gusty conditions. Very low humidities will provide the very dry fuels for fires to start and grow. No outside burning and don’t drive over dry grass. Stay firewise!
Air Quality Alert from now until 9 a.m. Monday: Hazy skies from smoke pouring into eastern Washington from the Canadian wildfires will impact air quality in Benton and Franklin Counties. Be careful outside in the smoky skies if you have any health issues especially of the heart or lungs.
Friday will still be warm and in the mid 90s. Hazy skies from wildfires in Canada and Oregon moving across the region. Breezy conditions are expected through the evening as two areas of low pressure will sandwich the northwest.
This Weekend and Next Week:
Temps will begin to decline into the mid and low 80s through the weekend as we stay mostly sunny and a little breezy. We will be mostly cloudy from Saturday night to Tuesday morning. Fire danger will remain high but should drop from critical levels. Temps will look really nice to start next week as we may even see a stray shower on Sunday or Monday. Some convective energy is likely to produce a thunderstorm or two, but nothing severe at this time. Slow return to normalcy after Monday as temps reach the upper 80s and low 90s by Thursday and Friday with sunshine returning.
Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 89-90/55-58
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 96-99/67-70
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 94-97/62-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 96-99/60-63
Yakima: 91-94/59-62
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 88-91/55-58
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 94-97/55-58
Cascades and mountain passes: 80-84/54-57
Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 65-68/51-54
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 80-83/56-59
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 88-91/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/58-61
Yakima: 85-88/57-60
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 84-87/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 66-69/43-47
Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 65-68/51-54
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 80-83/56-59
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 88-91/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/58-61
Yakima: 85-88/57-60
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 84-87/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 66-69/43-47
Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/51-54
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 86-89/56-59
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 81-84/58-61
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 80-83/55-58
Yakima: 78-81/55-58
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 77-80/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 74-77/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 66-69/43-47
Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/51-54
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 86-89/56-59
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 84-87/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 83-86/58-61
Yakima: 81-84/56-59
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 84-87/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 66-69/43-47
Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-81/51-54
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 86-89/56-59
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 84-87/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 83-86/58-61
Yakima: 81-84/56-59
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 84-87/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 66-69/43-47
Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 90-93/56-59
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 104-107/67-70
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 107-110/74-77
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 104-107/72-75
Yakima: 103-106/71-74
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 98-101/65-68
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 98-101/65-68
Cascades and mountain passes: 80-84/54-57
