This Week:
Back to average temps to begin the week with some gusty to windy conditions for today. Very dry as we move a current upper trough out of the region and replace it with a ridge of high pressure. This will bring us back into the upper 90s by Wednesday and kick off a mini heatwave in the low triple digits Thursday through Saturday. Very sunny with a chance of a heat advisory/red flag warning coming back towards the end of this week. The current red flag warning for the windy and dry conditions today is expected to expire by 11 p.m. Monday as windy conditions will decrease by late this evening. Follow all burn bans and please avoid any outdoor burning. Fire danger will remain very high throughout this week.
This Weekend:
Many Swifties traveling for the Era’s Tour this weekend in Seattle will be needing A/C and plenty of water on the road as we stay hot through the beginning of the weekend. Nice weather in Seattle as temps will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with mostly sunny skies. The east side of the state will have a much tougher time in the hot sunny weather until Sunday as temps are expected to “cool” down into the mid and low 90s again. Still remaining sunny and dry.
NonStop Local WX Alert Day Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 72-75/45-48
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 89-92/56-59
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 88-91/56-59
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 87-90/54-57
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 83-86/54-57
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 80-83/51-54
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
Tuesday:
Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 75-78/53-56
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 93-96/58-61
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 94-97/60-63
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 90-93/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 86-89/54-57
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 86-89/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 69-72/49-52
NonStop Local WX Alert Day Thursday:
NonStop Local WX Alert Day Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 78-82/57-60
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 96-100/59-62
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 99-101/62-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 96-99/59-62
Yakima and Kittitas Valley: 95-98/59-62
Lower East slopes of the Cascades: 91-94/55-58
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 95-98/58-61
Cascades and mountain passes: 79-82/54-57
NonStop Local WX Alert Day (Tri-Cities) Saturday:
Sunday:
