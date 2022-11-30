Snow tapering off in the lower elevations in the late afternoon early evening and returning late tonight into tomorrow morning. Snow level in Yakima is 1,500 ft. And 2,100 ft. In Tri-Cities dropping to 1,100 ft after midnight so we could see a light dusting overnight for Tri-Cities and more light snow in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys.
Snoqualmie Pass snow will decrease slightly tonight picking up and additional 1-3" tonight and 1-2" tomorrow morning.
The storm will continue to impact the WA/OR Blue Mountains through tomorrow with an additional 6-12" of accumulation along with breezy to strong gusty winds up 45 mph causing blowing snow and decreased visibility for drivers.
Thursday is a tiny break between systems with clearing in the afternoon and increasing clouds overnight.
Active unsettled weather will continue Friday night through Saturday morning with occasional snow and rain/mix.
WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. In
Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
Tri-Cities
Wednesday Night... Mix, Light Snow Late... 28
Thursday... AM Light Snow, Partly Sunny... 34/23
Friday... AM Cloudy, PM Snow... 32/23
Saturday...AM Snow, Partly Cloudy... 31/22
Sunday... Partly Sunny... 28/18
Yakima
Wednesday Night... Mix Light Snow... 18
Thursday... Partly Sunny... 33/13
Friday... AM Cloudy, PM Snow... 29/18
Saturday... AM Snow, Partly Cloudy... 31/14
Sunday... Mostly Sunny...31/14
