WX Alert Mon - Fri:
Excessive heat warning for most of eastern Washington and part of eastern Oregon from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 p.m. Thursday. Temps this week will be between 102° - 111° from Monday to Thursday. Friday will still be hot in the low 100s and upper 90s. Little relief overnight as lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. Breezy conditions expected Wednesday through the rest of the week as a shortwave will pass over top of the current ridge of high pressure and help break it down by this weekend. Critical fire danger later this week after some dry, hot and breezy conditions pick up.
This Weekend:
Temps will begin to decline into the mid and low 90s through the weekend as we stay mostly sunny and a little breezy. Fire danger will remain high but should drop from critical levels.
Monday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 89-90/55-58
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 98-101/67-70
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 102-105/72-74
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 100-103/70-73
Yakima: 99-102/69-72
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 96-99/65-68
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 96-99/65-68
Cascades and mountain passes: 80-84/54-57
Tuesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 90-93/56-59
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 104-107/67-70
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 107-110/74-77
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 104-107/72-75
Yakima: 103-106/71-74
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 98-101/65-68
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 98-101/65-68
Cascades and mountain passes: 80-84/54-57
Wednesday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 90-93/56-59
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 104-107/67-70
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 107-110/74-77
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 104-107/72-75
Yakima: 103-106/71-74
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 98-101/65-68
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 98-101/65-68
Cascades and mountain passes: 80-84/54-57
Thursday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 84-87/51-54
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 98-101/67-70
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 102-105/72-74
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 100-103/70-73
Yakima: 99-102/69-72
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 96-99/65-68
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 96-99/65-68
Cascades and mountain passes: 80-84/54-57
Friday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 89-90/55-58
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 98-101/67-70
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 102-105/72-74
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 100-103/70-73
Yakima: 99-102/69-72
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 96-99/65-68
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 96-99/65-68
Cascades and mountain passes: 80-84/54-57
Saturday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 80-84/41-44
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 91-94/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 91-94/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/62-65
Yakima: 89-92/61-64
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 86-89/56-59
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 71-74/51-54
Sunday:
Upper elevations of the Blues: 83-86/51-54
Heppner to Walla Walla/Dayton: 91-94/63-66
Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia Basin: 91-94/61-64
Between the Columbia Basin and the Yakima Valley (Benton City to Toppenish): 90-93/62-65
Yakima: 89-92/61-64
Kittitas Valley & Lower East slopes of the Cascades 86-89/56-59
US 97 to the Columbia River Gorge: 84-87/54-57
Cascades and mountain passes: 76-79/51-54
